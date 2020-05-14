Friday, May 15, 2020
     
  Gopal Baglay appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Gopal Baglay appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Gopal Baglay was appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. He presented his credentials to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a ceremony held through video-conferencing.

