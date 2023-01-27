Updated on: January 27, 2023 16:46 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Update: For the last hour, Rahul Gandhi's journey stopped at Kazigund in Kashmir

Bharat Jodo Yatra: For the last hour, Rahul Gandhi's journey has stopped at Qazigund in Kashmir. Alleging negligence in Rahul's security, the Congress has stopped the yatra for the time being.