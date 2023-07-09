Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Updated on: July 09, 2023 17:10 IST

Delhi Rain 2023: Heavy rains in Delhi broke the record of 10 years

Troubled by heavy rains for the last 24 hours, Delhi is not expected to get relief even today.. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow rain alert for Delhi NCR today.
Delhi Weather Delhi Rain Heavy Rain In Delhi Delhi Heavy Rain Delhi Ncr Rain Delhi Rain Today Delhi Weather News Rain In Delhi Ncr Heavy Rain In Delhi

