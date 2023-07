Updated on: July 09, 2023 19:27 IST

Delhi Heavy Rain Update: Delhi breaks 41-year rain record, several areas waterlogged

You are seeing the condition of the country's capital, the roads have become rivers, even the houses of MPs have been filled with water. Everything is flowing like a straw. Live picture of Delhi will be shown… You also listen to what Delhi Minister Atishi said on the condition of the capital.