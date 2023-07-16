Several parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, traffic jam in many areas
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
Recommended Video
Several parts of Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR, traffic jam in many areas
Rain lashes parts of Delhi
Streets of Delhi heavily waterlogged following downpour
Top News
Opposition meeting: 26 parties likely to share stage in two-day Bengaluru session, eyeing 2024
'Yamuna's water level decreasing rapidly', says Atishi expecting it can go below danger mark tonight
Pakistan: 'Dacoits' attacked Hindu temple with rocket launchers in Sindh; 2nd incident in 24 hours
Delhi rains: Schools in flood-affected areas to remain closed for next two days | DETAILS
Delhi Ordinance: With Congress' support to Kejriwal, who have tables turned for, AAP or Centre? READ
Noida: 6-year-old boy dead, three men injured after wall collapses in Wajidpur village
Latest News
US: Indian Americans call for protection against rising Hinduphobia; US lawmakers stand in support
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic's dominance, shatters 'Big Four' record at SW19
Congo: 11 people killed as 'M23' rebel attack civilians in northeast Bwito; Rwanda denies accusation
Muqabla: AAP's Massive Allegation Over Water Released From Hathnikund Barrage Into Yamuna
Kurukshetra: Muslim code has come against Modi government?
AAP blames Haryana govt for Delhi Flood, Says It is a BJP-made crisis
Special Report: Why is Pakistan worried about PM Modi's visit to France?
Special Report on Flood: What is causing flood in Himachal pradesh?
Mizoram: Drugs, foreign cigarettes valued over Rs 29 crore seized, six held
Opposition parties have ego issues, should learn from BJP: Rajbhar after joining NDA
Delhi floods: 'Haryana can never think of causing harm', CM Khattar slams AAP over blame game
United Opposition can challenge PM Modi in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress leader P Chidambaram
Tiger apex body investigating cause of cheetah deaths, consulting international experts from Africa
US: Indian Americans call for protection against rising Hinduphobia; US lawmakers stand in support
Congo: 11 people killed as 'M23' rebel attack civilians in northeast Bwito; Rwanda denies accusation
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz to hand over power to caretaker setup ere completion of his tenure I KNOW WHY
Russia has sufficient stockpile of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets its own supply from US: Putin
'Iran ready to give special priority to India on oil but....': Dy FM signals to use rupee for trade
Badshah opens up about his conflict with Honey Singh; claims latter made him sign blank contracts
Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif will make you miss your significant one; see photos
TV actor Akash Choudhary escapes car accident; shares horrifying experience
TV actor Ratan Raajputh makes SHOCKING revelation on casting couch; says a director drugged her
AR Rahman's Jai Ho played twice at banquet hosted for PM Modi at Louvre Museum in Paris | WATCH
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic's dominance, shatters 'Big Four' record at SW19
Jitesh Sharma to share responsibilities with Hardik? Punjab Kings batter reveals Dravid's plan
Asian Games 2023: Why Indian Football teams are set to miss continental event despite recent success
RCB likely to take big call on support staff; franchise yet to renew Hesson and Bangar's contracts
BAN-W vs IND-W: Bangladesh Women create history, record maiden ODI win over Harmanpreet Kaur's team
Team India hits double century in Special Olympics 2023 with whopping 202 medals in bag | IN PICS
Green Diamond, Sandalwood Box: What all PM Modi gifted to First Lady, US President Joe Biden
Nature Photography Day 2023: Celebrating some of the best nature photographers
Newlyweds Sonnali Seygall & Ashesh L Sajnani dazzle at their wedding reception | PHOTOS
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav engagement: Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra & other guests arrive in Delhi
Playing in stagnant water after waterlogging can lead to health hazards, say experts
Trembling to Numbness: 5 warning signs of anxiety you should not ignore
Aspartame: WHO formally labels artificial sweetener as 'possible carcinogen'
Eye drops could be more effective than injections for treating retina disease: Study
Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 5 food to eat for fast recovery
Fashion mogul Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind Hermes Birkin bags, dies at 76
Sawan Shivratri 2023: Five things to do on the auspicious day of Shravan Shivratri
World Youth Skills Day 2023: Know date, theme, history, significance and other key details
Delhi to London road trip aims to raise global awareness about hearing loss
Thailand's new weed laws luring tourists from across Asia
Nothing brings its first store in Bengaluru, India: All you need to know
Upgrade to iPhone 14 Plus, avail at a heavy discounts on Flipkart
Overcome photo embarrassment on your Aadhaar card by changing your picture: Know how?
File complaints and safeguard data with Sanchar Saathi portal's mobile theft prevention services
ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest