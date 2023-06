Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:48 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as the cyclonic storm intensifies

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall: Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has hit the coasts of Gujarat. At present, the wind speed is more than 140 km in the coastal districts of Gujarat. According to the Meteorological Department, the center point of cyclonic storm Biparjoy may hit the coast of Gujarat in th