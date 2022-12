Updated on: December 21, 2022 8:55 IST

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60cr to AAP leaders including Delhi CM, seeking a CBI Probe

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail had earlier written a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.