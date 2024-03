Updated on: March 12, 2024 14:43 IST

CAA Notification: AAP Atishi Marlena hits out at BJP, says ploy to strengthen vote bank

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party while speaking on the CAA Notification. She went on to say that the Aam Aadmi Party completely opposes the law and that it is just a ploy to strengthen the vote bank for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.