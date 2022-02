Published on: February 02, 2022 14:03 IST

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

The focus of the Union Budget is on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday and asserted that it is imperative that India becomes self-reliant. In his address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at a BJP event, he said that post-Covid, the possibility of new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible.