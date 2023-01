Updated on: January 22, 2023 14:22 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir amid high security as shadows of the twin blasts loomed in the air. The foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.