  5. Baba Bageshwar's posters blackened in Patna; politics heats up over his 'Hindu Rashtra' remark

Updated on: May 18, 2023 10:48 IST

Baba Bageshwar's posters blackened in Patna; politics heats up over his 'Hindu Rashtra' remark

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri left after five days of Hanumant Katha in Patna, but politics is still going on in Bihar. BJP has demanded action against those who blackened Shastri's posters.
