Updated on: December 28, 2023 19:13 IST

Ayodhya Ram Temple Architecture: How The Temple's Design Is Inspired From Every Corner Of India?

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has a pan-India appeal, with its design drawing inspiration from north and south Indian temple architecture. Materials used in the construction have been sourced from various parts, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, MP, Karnataka and more.