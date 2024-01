Updated on: January 04, 2024 19:44 IST

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir to be under AI Surveillance on consecration day

Artificial Intelligence surveillance is likely to be introduced for the security of the Ram Mandir, where pilgrim footfalls are expected to increase sizeably. Besides AI surveillance, 11,000 state police and paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.