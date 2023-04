Updated on: April 21, 2023 20:26 IST

Atique Connection with Owaisi: Is Owaisi doing politics for Muslim seats on the issue of Atique?

Asaduddin Owaisi On Atique Ahmed: Hyderabad MP AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has again targeted the BJP government over the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murders. Owaisi did not say that those who were imprisoned in chains were shot.