Updated on: October 03, 2022 8:51 IST

आज से तीन दिन की Jammu Kashmir यात्रा पर Amit Shah, पुलिस ने 2 आतंकियों को किया गिरफ्तार

At least two persons were arrested in connection with the recent twin blasts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Sunday. The blasts inside two parked buses within a span of eight hours on September 28 and 29 took place at a time when security forces have been put on high alert across the union territory in view of the scheduled two-day visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, beginning October 4. While two persons were injured in the first blast that took place in a bus near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk at around 10.30 pm on September 28, there was no casualty in the second explosion which also ripped apart a stationary bus at the old bus stand Udhampur at around 6 am the next morning. The officials said over a dozen suspected persons were rounded up for questioning during the investigation and two of them were arrested in connection with the blasts. Further investigation in the case is going on, the officials added. #amitshah #jammukashmir #indiatv