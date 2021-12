Updated on: December 25, 2021 21:20 IST

22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls

As many as 22 farm organizations have formed a political front namely Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) in Chandigarh. It will contest all 117 constituencies in the upcoming Punjab elections 2022, said sources. The party is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.