Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 3,32,918: Union Health Ministry
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Strawberry and curd lassi will cure the problem of high BP, know how to make it from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: February 17, 2022 10:48 IST

Strawberry and curd lassi will cure the problem of high BP, know how to make it from Swami Ramdev

The problem of high BP gets cured by consuming strawberry and curd lassi. Learn how to make it from Swami Ramdev
Baba Ramdev Yoga Ayurvedic Remedies

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News