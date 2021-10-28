Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
  SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links
Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: October 28, 2021 10:50 IST

Do these yogasanas daily to keep skin and hair healthy in winter

In winter, not only the skin but also hair are affected, dandruff and hair fall are common problems. In such a situation, you can include these yogasanas in your daily routine as told by Swami Ramdev.
Skin Care In Winters Skin Care Tips Baba Ramdev

