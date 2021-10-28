Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Home remedies to remove stretch marks

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: October 28, 2021 10:49 IST

Home remedies to remove stretch marks

Stretch marks are often caused by weight gain, pregnancy or constant scratching of the skin. These lines can appear in many parts of the body. Know how to get rid of them.
Skin Care In Winters Skin Care Tips Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News