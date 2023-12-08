Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
Updated on: December 08, 2023 23:40 IST

Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a resolution to expel Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra based on the Report of the Ethics Committee.
Mahuamoitra Cashforqueryrow

