  5. Kurukshetra: What's the truth of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ?

Updated on: January 21, 2023 21:45 IST

Kurukshetra: What's the truth of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ?

Videos of Bageshwar Dham Baba's alleged miracles are going viral in a tremendous way. Many of his devotees are talking such things which are either outright lies or beyond science.
