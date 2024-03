Updated on: March 18, 2024 23:17 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: What did Rahul Gandhi say about PM Modi Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024?

How was Narendra Modi's target of 400 seats set due to a mistake by Rahul Gandhi? How did Congress have to pay the price for Rahul Gandhi's mistake today? One word from Rahul Gandhi...how heavy is it going to be for Congress till June 4? Today we will analyze all this.