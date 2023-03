Updated on: March 26, 2023 23:37 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Posters for election 2024 were printed, Modi dominated the Congress!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Congress wants to make Modi the biggest villain and Rahul the biggest hero, on the pretext of Rahul Gandhi going to Parliament, for this he has come in a very aggressive mode. Have been Whereas Modi is being cursed fiercely.