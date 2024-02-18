Kurukshetra: BJP's mission 370 How will it be completed?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi is crossing 400...coming for the third time!
Superfast 200: Farmers pause protest before next round of talks; Centre says solution soon
Aaj Ki Baat: Congress did not want Ram temple to be built?
Manoj Sonkar resigns as Chandigarh Mayor ahead of SC hearing, 3 AAP councillors join BJP
Kamal Nath spoke to Rahul Gandhi, has decided not to quit Congress: Sajjan Singh on BJP switch buzz
Even opposition leaders raising slogan 'NDA sarkar, 400 paar': PM Modi at BJP event
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners power India to their largest Test triumph
Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lol Janata Dal renamed as Rashtriya Lok Morcha
Karnataka: Three charred to death, four injured in massive fire in Bengaluru's perfume storage unit
World no.1 Iga Swiatek wins Qatar Open 2024; matches Serena Williams' unique record
Telangana: Girl student of state-run residential school found hanging at house in Hyderabad
PM Modi In Abu Dhabi: From UPI to Energy, India and UAE Sign 8 Agreements
GPS based toll collection system to soon replace FASTags | What is it and how will it work?
BAPS Hindu Mandir: From cost to architecture, all about UAE's first temple | India TV English News
India TV Perspective: Will Uniform Civil Code help build a unified legal framework?
Farmers' Protest: Heavy Police force deployed at Ghazipur border | India TV English News
Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan offer prayers at Amritsar's Golden Temple on his birthday
Gangster Kala Dhanaula shot dead in police encounter in Punjab’s Barnala
BJP president JP Nadda's tenure extended till June 2024
Blow to Congress in Assam ahead of Lok Sabha polls, two more MLAs extend support to BJP govt
SP nominates Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan and Alok Ranjan for Rajya Sabha in UP
Congress promises to bring law guaranteeing MSP for various crops if I.N.D.I.A bloc voted to power
Election Commission seeks 3.4 lakh CAPFs for deployment in LS polls, Assembly elections in 4 states
Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Himachal for Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Congress' official Rajya Sabha list
Avdiivka falls to Russia after Ukraine withdraws troop from frontline city
Nawaz Sharif given two options by Pak army; either PM post or Punjab CM slot for daughter: Sources
Pakistani poll official accepts 'responsibility for wrongdoing’ in Feb 8 general elections, resigns
Virginia explosion: Several firefighters killed as house explodes due to gas leak I Horrific VIDEO
Kansas City shooting: 2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade I VIDEO
Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at current films, says there's hope, only if...
Deepika Padukone opts for golden shimmery saree for BAFTA 2024 | See Photos
Director Rajkumar Santoshi gets bail in 24 hours, was sentenced 2 years imprisonment
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy with an adorable click | See Photo
'Rest in peace chotu..,' Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra reacts to Suhani Bhatnagar's demise
World no.1 Iga Swiatek wins Qatar Open 2024; matches Serena Williams' unique record
Ravindra Jadeja joins Anil Kumble in major record after match-winning performance in Rajkot Test
Rohit Sharma reveals his message to bowlers when Ben Duckett was bossing things in first innings
'Great chance to come back and win the series': Ben Stokes confident England will bounce back
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India go past Australia after record-breaking win in Rajkot Test
Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme: Know the chronology of events
What is India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime or FMR? Know history, security concerns
What is White Paper in economy? Types and main purpose | Explained
Maldives vs Lakshadweep controversy: How India contributes to Maldives' economy through tourism
How are elections in Pakistan different from India? EXPLAINED
Weekly Horoscope (Feb 19 to Feb 25): Aries must avoid impulse purchases; know about your zodiac sign
Horoscope Today, February 18: Enthusiastic day for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs
The minds of Virgo will remain disturbed, know what effect will it have on all the 12 zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 17: Scorpio needs to take care of health; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 16: Good day at office for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs
Superfood Buckwheat: Know THESE 5 benefits of Kuttu
How your fast food addiction is slowly damaging your kidneys
Superfood Scallops: Know THESE 5 benefits of this shellfish
Birth weight is linked with heart disease in adulthood: Study
Parents can help prevent development of ADHD symptoms in their kids: Study
Alternate Nostril Breathing to Pursed Lip Breathing: 5 respiratory health exercises for late winter
5 morning rituals to balance Cortisol levels and conquer stress
Acknowledging Emotions to Seeking Support: 5 ways to navigate revival and loss of loved ones
Squats to Hamstring Curls: 5 exercises for strengthening knees
When is World Human Spirit Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and more