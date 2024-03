Updated on: March 27, 2024 23:16 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's 'guarantee' to Rajmata Amrita Rai in West Bengal

Now no one can stop Narendra Modi from 400 seats. The results of the 18th Lok Sabha are going to come on June 4. But such a one-sided election has not been seen in the history of India in the last 40 years. And the reason is Narendra Modi...and there are anti-Modi too. Narendra Modi is fighting the