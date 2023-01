Updated on: January 13, 2023 23:51 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How much construction completed so far of Ayodhya Ram Mandir; WATCH | PM Modi | CM Yogi

The Ram Mandir's construction work in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh has been finished upto 45 per cent and the ground floor will be finished by end of 2023.