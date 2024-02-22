EXCLUSIVE | John Abraham & Rakul Preet Singh talk about their upcoming sci fi-action film Attack
Rakul Preet appears before ED in drugs case
Akshay, Vaani, and Abhishek spotted in Mumbai
Rakulpreet, Neha Kakkar with hubby Rohanpreet snapped at Mumbai airport
AAP and Congress to ally in Delhi: Will I.N.D.I.A bloc stop Modi juggernaut in capital? Read here
Congress abusing Modi will make BJP's resolve of winning over 400 seats firm: PM in Gujarat
CJI Chandrachud reveals how PM Modi helped him while battling with Covid
IPL 2024 Schedule: Champions CSK to face RCB in season opener in Chennai on March 22
Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra
IRCTC ties up with Swiggy for delivery of pre-ordered meals on trains
ISRO's INSAT-3DS: Precision equipment developed by Salem College students
Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's first wedding pics out | Entertainment Wrap
Norway FM calls for Gaza ceasefire, two-state solution at Rio's G20 meeting
Indian Navy all set to buy 220 Brahmos extended-range missiles says big boost to 'Make In India’
Blue Aadhaar: What is it and how to apply online? Step-by-step guide for parents | India TV News
Farmers meet protesters injured during clashes with police during 'Dilli Chalo' march
CJI Chandrachud reveals how PM Modi helped him while battling with Covid
'Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in three-four days if AAP...': Delhi Minister Atishi
Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' protest before wheat procurement season, says Food Secretary
Swami Prasad Maurya launches his political party after quitting Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party
AAP and Congress to ally in Delhi: Will I.N.D.I.A bloc stop Modi juggernaut in capital? Read here
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress to contest 17 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's SP, others 63 in UP
'Let's see': Arvind Kejriwal on seat sharing arrangement with Congress in Delhi
'Haven't joined I.N.D.I.A bloc, but...': MNM chief Kamal Haasan
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan
Blow to Congress in Assam ahead of Lok Sabha polls, two more MLAs extend support to BJP govt
Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI to hold fresh intra-party elections on March 3
One Israeli killed, 8 injured after gunmen open fire in West Bank amid boiling tensions
Iran begins first election campaign since protests over Mahsa Amini's death in 2022
Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI-backed candidates officially join Sunni Ittehad Council
US: Passengers restrain man with duct tape after he tries to open plane door mid-air | WATCH
PM Modi congratulates Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh on their wedding | See Post
Emraan Hashmi squashes Don 3 rumours, says he was never offered role in Ranveer Singh starrer
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as ambassador to spread awareness for Muscular Dystrophy
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Karishma Tanna opens up on securing Critics Best Actress for 'Scoop'
Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn fights for his daughter from evil R Madhavan in this horror thriller
No IPL 2024 matches in Delhi? DC to play two home games in Visakhapatnam
Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in jail over sexual assault
'I don't know...': India batting coach gives an update on KL Rahul's fitness
Winter Games 2024: All Khelo India athletes survive avalanche hit in Gulmarg, no changes to schedule
IRCTC ties up with Swiggy for delivery of pre-ordered meals on trains
Google Chrome introduces new security feature: Private network access for navigation requests
Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh subscribers in December 2023: TRAI
Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India: How to use it?
Google introduces Gemma, a lightweight open AI model: Here's everything you need to know
Explained: How Pakistan's election results are a major setback for the all-powerful military?
Pakistan's next coalition government: The ups and downs of Sharif-Bhutto ties | EXPLAINED
Centre unveils 5-year plan in fourth round of talks with farmers: What is it? Explained
Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme: Know the chronology of events
What is India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime or FMR? Know history, security concerns
Horoscope Today, February 22: Good day for Librans; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 21: Powers to expand for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 20: Health to remain good for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, February 19: Family support on cards for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (Feb 19 to Feb 25): Aries must avoid impulse purchases; know about your zodiac sign
Modifying chemotherapy treatment improves quality of life for older cancer patients: Study
Muscular Dystrophy: Symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment
Berries to Legumes: 5 natural foods to help manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome at home
Study finds self-monitoring boosts physical activity in elderly who require care
Superfood Spirulina: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Blue-Green Algae
Drinking milk before bed? Know THESE 5 surprising benefits
Satiate your sugar cravings with this healthy Moringa ladoo recipe
When is Magha Purnima 2024? Know date, significance, puja rituals and more
From Comfortable Environment to Relaxation Techniques: 5 steps to achieve that perfect nap
World Thinking Day 2024: 5 smart ways to build critical thinking skills among students