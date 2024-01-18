Updated on: January 18, 2024 18:01 IST

Golmaal 5 to return soon; Priyanka and Nick hold pooja on Malti's birthday | Entertainment Wrap

Rohit Shetty said that 'Golmaal 5' will return soon, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti's birthday with a pooja. Sonam Kapoor loses 20 kgs, while Manoj Bajpayee reveals the truth behind his eight-pack abs picture. Watch the full video for latest entertainment news.