Updated on: July 24, 2024 22:54 IST

Delhi Rains: Delhi witnessed early morning thunderstorm, IMD predicts similar weather up to July 29

Rain lashes different parts of New Delhi on July 24. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Delhi today. According to the IMD reports, the rains might prevail up to July 29. Watch to know more!