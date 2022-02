Updated on: February 23, 2022 16:17 IST

Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and controversies around films | EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set for the release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an exclusive chat with IndiaTV digital correspondent Vaishali Jain, the actress opened up about not just her film but also the controversies surrounding her upcoming film. Apart from this, she even gave an interesting response when asked about her much-awaited wedding with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.