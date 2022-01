Updated on: January 13, 2022 22:20 IST

83 to fetch Ranveer Singh a National Award? Actor responds | EXCLUSIVE

Actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his film 83 where he played former cricket captain Kapil Dev. His splendid performance has left his fans demanding a national award for him. What the actor has to say about it, know in his exclusive chat with India TV.