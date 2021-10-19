Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: UP Police SIT releases pictures of six new suspects in Lakhimpur violence case

Elections Videos

Updated on: October 19, 2021 21:00 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: UP Police SIT releases pictures of six new suspects in Lakhimpur violence case

After the arrest of Ashish Mishra, UP Police's SIT has released the pictures of six new suspects related to the Lakhimpur violence case.
UP Election 2022 Up Chunav Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar Lakhimpur Violence UP SIT

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News