Daily Horoscope | November 25: Virgos to feel energetic | Know Your Zodiac Based Predictions

Horoscope Today, November 25, 2023: Today is Trayodashi date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 5:23 pm today. Variyaan Yoga will last till 3:52 pm tonight. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 2:56 pm today. Shani Pradosh fast will be observed today.