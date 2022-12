Updated on: December 30, 2022 14:46 IST

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: This disturbance happened after the trial on Lalu Prasad Yadav

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Those things of the stars who appeared in Aap Ki Adalat, which only Rajat Sharma knows, about which no one knows. What went wrong in Aap Ki Adalat after the public trial against Lalu Prasad Yadav?