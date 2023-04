Updated on: April 27, 2023 23:54 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Karnataka fight on 'snake'? PM Modi

Karnataka Election 2023: Today a big storm arose in the election campaign in Karnataka. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Narendra Modi a poisonous snake. The BJP made it a big issue. Big leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, and Basavaraj Bommai said that the insult of the Prime