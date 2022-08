Updated on: August 18, 2022 8:38 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh took oath on day he was to surrender in court

Kartikeya Singh was to surrender in Danapur court on August 16 in a kidnapping case but instead, he reached Raj Bhavan in Patna to take oath as the new minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.