Updated on: July 26, 2022 11:36 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who advised two Muslim youths to vandalize three mazaars in Bijnor, UP?

In the ongoing pious month of Sawan, a major conspiracy to incite violence was exposed. When Kanwar Yatra processions were being carried out in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh two Muslim youths vandalized three mazaars in the city. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.