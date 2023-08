Updated on: August 22, 2023 23:10 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What is 'Last Moment of Terror' associated with space missions? Know all details

With hours to go before the scheduled landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the ‘Last Minutes of Terror’ is back like it did in 2019 when Chandrayaan-2 was about to make its soft landing on the Earth's sole natural satellite.