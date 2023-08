Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Thousands of students at Patna junction ahead of BPSC teacher recruitment exam

Aaj Ki Baat: These pictures are of Patna Junction railway station, 10 hours before the teacher appointment exam, this crowd of youths are of people who have come in the hope of becoming teachers. Started reaching Patna and within a few hours a crowd of thousands of people gathered at Patna railway s