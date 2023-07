Updated on: July 10, 2023 22:56 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Is the RJD-JDU Alliance going to break in Bihar?

After the charge sheet was filed in the Land for Job scam, there was a lot of uproar in the assembly today demanding Tejashwi's resignation. Apart from this, today Nitish Kumar clearly told the leaders of RJD and Congress that who is in touch with BJP.