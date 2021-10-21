Friday, October 22, 2021
     
  • Sensex rises 209.12 pts to 61,132.62 in opening session; Nifty advances 59.85 pts to 18,237.95
Aaj Ki Baat: How India achieved historic milestone of 100 crore in Covid vaccination

Aaj Ki Baat: Why NCB officials went to SRK’s home to get details of Aryan’s foreign travels, medical history. How is Ananya Pandey involved in Aryan Khan drugs case? What did she tell NCB?
Covid Vaccination Aryan Khan Drugs Case NCB India TV NEWS

