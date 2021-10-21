COVID: India reports 30,256 new cases, 295 fatalities
Even countries considered prosperous & powerful could not do it: PM Modi
COVID: Goa CM sets target to complete 2nd dose of vaccination by Oct 31
Covid-19 Vaccination: India administered over 61 crore vaccine doses
PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today
India logs 15,786 COVID cases, over 18,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 1.75 lakh
Lakhimpur Violence: SKM suspends Yogendra Yadav over visiting BJP worker's house
Opinion | Refusing bail to Aryan Khan is unjustified
Mumbai Drug Bust Case Updates: Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again tomorrow
U Me Aur OTT: How Pankaj Tripathi become 'OTT Ka Bigg Boss'?
PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 22, 2021
Muqabla: Why is Opposition still not satisfied even when the nation crossed 100-crore vaccination landmark?
Delhi: Farmers vacate portion of service road at Ghazipur border
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi visits Delhi hospital to mark India's 100 Cr Covid vax milestone
Amit Shah to begin three-day Jammu and Kashmir visit on Saturday
Turkey added to FATF's 'gray list', Pakistan to remain there
US seizes made-in-China toys, popular in India, for having dangerous chemicals
Four killed in Washington state shooting: Police
UK minister Liz Truss to announce new strategic forum, tech tie-ups in India
Queen Elizabeth II spends night in hospital for tests: Buckingham Palace
T20 World Cup: Rohit returns to form as India outplay Australia in final warm-up
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: SL vs IRL Warm-Up Match Live from Abu Dhabi
Hardik expected to bowl when Indian T20 World Cup campaign begins: Rohit
Abhay Sharma set to apply for Team India fielding coach job
Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh stay alive, beat Oman by 26 runs
Who is Ananya Panday? What is her connection with Aryan Khan drug case?
Ramayan fame Chandrakant Pandya aka Nishad Raj passes away; Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri pay tribute
Shah Rukh Khan's polite gesture towards crowd after meeting Aryan in jail wins hearts on internet
Fuel prices skyrocket after third consecutive day hike; diesel nears Rs 100/L in Chennai
Petrol, diesel prices hit all-time high after fresh hike today; Check revised rates
RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Paytm Payments Bank, fines Western Union with Rs 27.78 lakh
EPFO adds 14.81 lakh net subscribers in August
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases to 2.89%, 3.16% in September
Nokia C30 smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives new software update: Here are the new features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition launched: Here's how its different
Instagram will let you create posts from desktop
UK fines Facebook $69.4 million for failing to supply data
Too Glam to Handle! Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in shimmery outfits (PICS)
In Pics: Deepika Padukone turning up in leather pants at airport is a travel look you must bookmark
Hum Do Hamare Do: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao take joyful scooty ride during promotions; see pics
Five Kate Beckinsale performances that prove she's an A-lister (IN PICS)
Bhramam to Madras Cafe, 5 great performances of Raashi Khanna you shouldn't miss!
Why is listening to your gut important?
Air pollutants increase risk of stillbirth, premature deaths: Expert
Non hormonal methods of contraception
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 5 steps to self-examine your breasts at home
Drink bottle gourd (lauki) juice on empty stomach everyday. Know its important benefits
VIRAL: Nine-year-old girl copies Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Blindfolded Rajput women display sword skills at Talwar Raas organised by Royal Family of Rajkot
Man gets women innerwear despite ordering football socks, Myntra's response leaves netizens angry
Post Squid Game's success, netizens question Indian actor playing Pakistani character
#RejectZomato trends after chat support executive asks Tamil Nadu customer to learn Hindi
Horoscope October 21: Taurus people will have wonderful day, know about other zodiac signs
How do you deal with a snoring patner?
Vastu Tips: Put marble of this colour on the floor in south-west direction, it will be auspicious
Horoscope October 20: Aquarius people will get financial benefits, know about other zodiac signs
What is the best time to apply body lotion?