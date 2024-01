Updated on: January 31, 2024 23:22 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Hemant Soren Arrested by Enforcement directorate in land scam

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering shortly after he resigned from his position. The arrest came after more than seven hours of questioning related to an alleged land fraud case.