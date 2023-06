Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:22 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Cyclone Biparjoy reaches its maximum speed of 125km/h and might slow down by midnight

Aaj Ki Baat: Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall in Kutch, Gujarat. At present, strong stormy winds are blowing in Kutch, Dwarka, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Porbandar and it is raining. Wind speed has been recorded up to 150 km per hour... Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma..