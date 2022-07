Updated on: July 20, 2022 9:35 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Conspirators reveal how they planned plot to kill Nupur Sharma

A 24-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) last week who infiltrated to India via international border in Rajasthan and had intentions to attack suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.