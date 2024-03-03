Uttar Pradesh: Four dies due to electrocution in parts of state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Four dies after lightning strike incidents in parts of state.

Uttar Pradesh news: Four people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh today (March 3) as rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the state, a senior official said.

The deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur, said Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar. Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Lalitpur and Saharanpur were hit by hailstorms between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, he said.

A report was received from Mathura about a house collapse due to heavy rain, Kumar added.

3 people lost lives in Kaushambi

Three persons, including the DJ, died when a high voltage electric current passed through the music system during a wedding ceremony in Kaushambhi district, police said. The incident took place around midnight in Dulhaniyapur village of Kaushambhi district when the dwar puja was taking place.

The three injured persons were rushed to the hospital where all three died during treatment. The deceased included Bhaiyya Ram, 22, younger brother of the groom. The police reached the wedding venue and inspected the site.

Chhotelal, father of Bhaiyya Ram, refused to allow post-mortem. No FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

