  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Electric department employee dies due to electrocution in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir news: Sources said that a PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad died due to electrocution when he was carrying out some repairs in the Parmpora area of Srinagar district.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Srinagar Updated on: February 14, 2024 16:24 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Electric department employee dies due to electrocution in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir news: An employee of the power development department (PDD) died due to electrocution today (February 14) in J&K’s Srinagar district. Sources said that a PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad died due to electrocution when he was carrying out some repairs in the Parmpora area of Srinagar district.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” sources said. adding that police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Locals have demanded an inquiry into the incident, saying that the transmission line had not been disconnected when the employee was carrying out some repairs.

(With agencies inputs)

