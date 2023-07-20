Delhi: 24-year-old man dies of electrocution while using treadmill in gym, owner taken to custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The deceased has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Rohini Sector-19

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man died of electrocution while using a treadmill in a gym in Rohini's Sector-15 area on Thursday. According to the police, the owner of the gym has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Saksham, a resident of Rohini Sector-19.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said that the police were informed about the incident by the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. According to him, he was brought there in an unconscious state from a gym in Rohini Sector-15. The inquiry ascertained that the man lost his life due to electrocution while using a treadmill in the gym.

A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Elderly man dies of electrocution at restaurant

Earlier on July 9, a 60-year-old man died allegedly after being electrocuted at a restaurant in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said. According to police, Satender Negi, a resident of Railway colony Mandawali Delhi working as a peon in 'Salt Cafe' in A Block Market, Preet Vihar, suffered an electric shock in the kitchen while placing utensils in the rack, and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said. Following the incident, a team of police was called to inspect the spot. Based on their initial investigation, a case under section 304 A of the IPC has been registered at Preet Vihar police station."We are further looking into the case," the police added.

(With PTI inputs)