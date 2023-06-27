Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
  4. Delhi: Man dies of electrocution in Taimur Nagar- 2nd incident after woman met with same fate

Delhi: Man dies of electrocution in Taimur Nagar- 2nd incident after woman met with same fate

The wire was not discoverable as the road was filled with water as the city witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

Published on: June 27, 2023
Nearly two days after a 34-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally touching a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex during rain, a similar incident was reported in Taimur Nagar in the national capital on Tuesday. According to the report, the man came in contact with the live wire which was on the road. The wire was not discoverable as the road was filled with water as the city witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

