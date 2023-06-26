Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Probe launched after 34-year-old schoolteacher dies of electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station

A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution on Sunday morning after accidentally touching a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex during rain, according to police. Meanwhile, Delhi police has formed a special team to investigate the case.

"This was an unfortunate incident...We have registered an FIR in this case and investigation is underway in the case. FSL and the crime team have inspected the crime scene...We have written a letter to the Divisional Railway manager seeking whose responsibility is to check the maintenance of the electric poles. Further probe is underway," said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

The police stated that the incident has prompted the concerned authorities to carry out a safety audit of electricity infrastructure and all-electric poles to prevent similar incidents in the future.

They claimed that Sakshi Ahuja, the victim, and her family were on their way to board a train to Chandigarh when the incident occurred near exit gate number 1 of the station.

At the time of the incident, she was with her father, mother, brother, sister, and two children.

According to police, Ahuja was a teacher at Lovely Public School in Priyadarshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, where she lived with her family.

A senior police officer stated that it was raining and Ahuja was walking toward the station when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to stop herself from falling when she came into contact with some exposed wires that were lying at the location, according to a preliminary investigation.

According to Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaikwad arrived at the scene and rushed Ahuja to the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The transfer of her body to a morgue is complete. She stated that Madhvi Chopra, Ahuja's sister, has filed a complaint claiming that the authorities acted negligently.

A case under segments 287 (careless lead regarding hardware) and 304 A (causing demise by carelessness) of the Indian Corrective Code was enrolled against unidentified people and an examination has been started, Gupta added.

"We have spoken to officers in the Indian Railways, who are enquiring into the matter at their end to determine who was responsible for the negligence," she said.

"Crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, have inspected the spot," the DCP added.

The victim's family claims that Ahuja was traveling to Chandigarh with her siblings, parents, and children to attend a function on the Vande Bharat Express.

The family claimed that she needed to clutch the shaft as the roads were waterlogged and elusive because of the precipitation.

She gave herself an electric shock from the pole whose wires were exposed on the wet street and caused her to collapse.

Lokesh Chopra, Sakshi's father and a Model Town resident, claimed that he got out of the car near Gate No. 1 and was walking toward the station when he heard Madhvi's scream for Sakshi's assistance.

"I was completely shaken and froze when I saw Sakshi lying on the road. There was nobody to help us. The children were crying," he said.

The negligence that resulted in the death of the victim's daughter was attributed by the victim's father to the authorities.

