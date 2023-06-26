Follow us on Image Source : WEB Honey Singh death threat case: Delhi Police issues production warrant against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Delhi Police on Monday issued a production warrant against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the rapper Honey Singh's death threat case. Bishnoi will be brought to Delhi from Punjab where he will be presented in the court by Punjab Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell will demand Lawrence Bishnoi's custody and if the court gives a nod, the gangster will be questioned in the ongoing death threat case of Honey Singh during custody.

Punjabi and Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Sing received a death threat from gangster Goldy Brar last week following which he filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. It should be noted that Goldy Brar is alleged to be behind the murder of pop star Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last year.

Honey Singh received the threat through voice notes and calls. A few days ago, rapper Honey Singh met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and handed over some threatening audio to the Delhi Police. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the investigation of the case of threatening Honey Singh has been handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in which case the Special Cell has also registered an FIR. Speaking to ANI, the singer had said, "I was in America when my manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me. I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them."

"I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers," the singer added.

Satinderjeet Singh aka Goldy Brar, who is said to be hiding in Canada, is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last year, he took responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

